SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2014 00910

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

GLORY MARIE CHAPMAN

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GLORY MARIE CHAPMAN, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

GLORY MARIE CHAPMAN Proposed Name

GLORY MARIE HANA

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 19th day of February 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Glory M Chapman

Glory M. Chapman

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018