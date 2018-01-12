No. CV 2014 00910
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2014 00910
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
GLORY MARIE CHAPMAN
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that GLORY MARIE CHAPMAN, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
GLORY MARIE CHAPMAN Proposed Name
GLORY MARIE HANA
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 19th day of February 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Glory M Chapman
Glory M. Chapman
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018
