SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 00094

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rose DeAnn Luna

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rose DeAnn Luna, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rose DeAnn Luna

Proposed Name

Deanna Rose Luna

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 12 day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rose DeAnn Luna

Rose DeAnn Luna

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018