SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 00206

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tracy Lynn Pearson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All

Proposed Name Tracy Lynn Aspen All on birth certificate

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 14 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All

Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018