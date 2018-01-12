No. CV 2018 00206
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 00206
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tracy Lynn Pearson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All
Proposed Name Tracy Lynn Aspen All on birth certificate
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of FEB 14 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All
Tracy Lynn Pearson aka Tracy Lynn Aspen All
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018
