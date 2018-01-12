SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 00265

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez Proposed Name Sarah Maez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 15 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez

Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018