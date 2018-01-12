No. CV 2018 00265
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 00265
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez Proposed Name Sarah Maez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of FEB 15 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez
Estevana Sarah Isaura Maez
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018
