2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 08938

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ashley Michal Mora

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Michal Mora, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Ashley Michal Mora to Anthony-Josiah James Mora, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 17 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ashley Michal Mora

Ashley Michal Mora

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018