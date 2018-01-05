NO. D-202-CV-2017 08938
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2017 08938
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ashley Michal Mora
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Michal Mora, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Ashley Michal Mora to Anthony-Josiah James Mora, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable ALAN MALOTT, District Judge, on the day of JAN 17 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ashley Michal Mora
Ashley Michal Mora
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
