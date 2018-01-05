No. D-202-CV-2017-09135
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2017-09135
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
VIRGIL EUGENE GOMEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Virgil Eugene Gomez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Virgil Eugene Gomez to Geno Gomez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 7th day of February. 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Courtroom 520.
Respectfully submitted,
LAW OFFICE OF
AUGUSTINE M. RODRIGUEZ, L.L.C.,
/s/Augustine M Rodriguez
AUGUSTINE M. RODRIGUEZ, ESQ.
P.O. Box 27178
Albuquerque, NM 87125
(505) 242-5958
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
