STATE OF NEW MEXICO

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTICT COURT

No. D-202-CV-2017-09135

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

VIRGIL EUGENE GOMEZ

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Virgil Eugene Gomez, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Virgil Eugene Gomez to Geno Gomez, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable Victor S. Lopez, District Judge, on the 7th day of February. 2018, at the hour of 11:15 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Courtroom 520.

Respectfully submitted,

LAW OFFICE OF

AUGUSTINE M. RODRIGUEZ, L.L.C.,

/s/Augustine M Rodriguez

AUGUSTINE M. RODRIGUEZ, ESQ.

P.O. Box 27178

Albuquerque, NM 87125

(505) 242-5958

Attorneys for Petitioner

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018