NO. D-202-CV-2018 00044
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 00044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Manuel Tafoya
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Tafoya, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Manuel Tafoya to Andrew Manuel Tafoya, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Manuel Tafoya
Manuel Tafoya
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
