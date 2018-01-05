2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 00044

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Manuel Tafoya

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Manuel Tafoya, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Manuel Tafoya to Andrew Manuel Tafoya, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 31st day of January 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Manuel Tafoya

Manuel Tafoya

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018