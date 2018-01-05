No. D-202-CV-2018 00077
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 00077
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Herbert Wagner Hughes
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HERBERT WAGNER HUGHES, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Herbert Wagner Hughes Proposed Name BRYN HERBERT WAGNER HUGHES
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2 day of February 2018, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Herbert W Hughes
Herbert Wagner Hughes
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
