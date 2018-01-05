SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00077

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Herbert Wagner Hughes

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HERBERT WAGNER HUGHES, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Herbert Wagner Hughes Proposed Name BRYN HERBERT WAGNER HUGHES

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 2 day of February 2018, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Herbert W Hughes

Herbert Wagner Hughes

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018