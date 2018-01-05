No. D-202-CV-2018 00097
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 00097
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS Proposed Name
BLAKE TRISTAN GOLDBERG
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 12th day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Blake Austin Davis
BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
0 comments