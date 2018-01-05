SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00097

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS Proposed Name

BLAKE TRISTAN GOLDBERG

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 12th day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Blake Austin Davis

BLAKE AUSTIN DAVIS

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018