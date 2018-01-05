No. D-202-CV-2018 00098
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Alexander James Spears
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexander James Spears, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Alexander James Spears Proposed Name
Alec James Goldberg
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 12th day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Alexander James Spears
Alexander James Spears
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
