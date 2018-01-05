SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00098

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Alexander James Spears

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Alexander James Spears, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Alexander James Spears Proposed Name

Alec James Goldberg

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 12th day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Alexander James Spears

Alexander James Spears

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018