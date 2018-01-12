SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00168

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sherry Kircher Krest

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sherry Kircher Krest, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Sherry Kircher Krest

Proposed Name Sherry Ann Kircher

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of February 2018, at the hour of 11:30 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

By /s/ Sherry Kircher Krest

Sherry Kircher Krest

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018