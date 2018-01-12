No. D-202-CV-2018 00168
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 00168
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sherry Kircher Krest
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sherry Kircher Krest, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Sherry Kircher Krest
Proposed Name Sherry Ann Kircher
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 1st day of February 2018, at the hour of 11:30 a.m, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
By /s/ Sherry Kircher Krest
Sherry Kircher Krest
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018
