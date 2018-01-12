NO. D-202-CV-2018 00169
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 00169
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sigfredo Arturo Padilla
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sigfredo Arturo Padilla, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Sigfredo Arturo Padilla to Arthur Sigfredo Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of February 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sigfredo Arturo Padilla
Sigfredo Arturo Padilla
Petitioner, pro se
