2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 00169

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sigfredo Arturo Padilla

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sigfredo Arturo Padilla, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name from Sigfredo Arturo Padilla to Arthur Sigfredo Padilla, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 7th day of February 2018, at the hour of 1:20 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sigfredo Arturo Padilla

Sigfredo Arturo Padilla

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018