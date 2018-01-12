SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00207

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Connie Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Connie Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Connie Garcia Proposed Name Connie Tafoya

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the day of FEB 14 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Connie Garcia

Connie Garcia

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018