SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00218

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

LAURA LEA TRUJILLO AKA LORI LEA TRUJILLO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LAURA LEA TRUJILLO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

LAURA LEA TRUJILLO Proposed Name

LORI LEA TRUJILLO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 5th day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Laura L. Trujillo

LAURA (LORI) LEA TRUJILLO

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018