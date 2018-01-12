No. D-202-CV-2018 00218
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 00218
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LAURA LEA TRUJILLO AKA LORI LEA TRUJILLO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LAURA LEA TRUJILLO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
LAURA LEA TRUJILLO Proposed Name
LORI LEA TRUJILLO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 5th day of February 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Laura L. Trujillo
LAURA (LORI) LEA TRUJILLO
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018
