SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 00220

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Mary Kathryn Johnson

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Kathryn Johnson, AKA; Mary Kathryn Montano, Mary Kay Montano, Mary Kay Johnson, M. Kay Montano & Mark K. Johnson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Mary Kathryn Johnson Proposed Name

M. Kay Johnson

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 21st day of February 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Mary Kathryn Johnson

Mary Kathryn Johnson

HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018