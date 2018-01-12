No. D-202-CV-2018 00220
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 00220
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mary Kathryn Johnson
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mary Kathryn Johnson, AKA; Mary Kathryn Montano, Mary Kay Montano, Mary Kay Johnson, M. Kay Montano & Mark K. Johnson, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mary Kathryn Johnson Proposed Name
M. Kay Johnson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 21st day of February 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mary Kathryn Johnson
Mary Kathryn Johnson
HCS Pub. January 12, 19, 2018
