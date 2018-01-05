Storage Auction
Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.
ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on January 17th, 2017. Sell may start with a minimum bid.
Cash only. Sell starts at 9:30 a.m.
G18: Edward Naranjo, 9000 Trumbull Ave se, Albuquerque,
NM 87123; misc items, boxes
F21: Ezekiel Gomez, 4049 Montgomery blvd ne apt A14,
Albuquerque, NM 87109; misc items
G64: Ancho Perla, 1312 Michelle st, Albuquerque, NM
87121; misc items
F33: Tyra Vaughn, 1421 San Jose se, Albuquerque, NM
87106; misc items, boxes
D2: Tina Lovelace Crnich, po box 77, Socorro, NM 87801;
misc items, boxes
C13: Paul Drane, po box 92022, Albuquerque, NM 87199;
Misc items, boxes
E60: Jolene Armijo, 8910 Phoenix Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM
87112; furniture, misc items
H63: Whitney Lee, 3256 Cochiti St Ne, Rio Rancho, NM
87144; misc items
G26: Tina lovelace-Crnich, Po Box 77, Socorro, NM 87801; misc items
H48: Holly Mccoy, 6506 Corona st, Albuquerque, NM 8713;
misc items
HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018
