Storage Auction

Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.

ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on January 17th, 2017. Sell may start with a minimum bid.

Cash only. Sell starts at 9:30 a.m.

G18: Edward Naranjo, 9000 Trumbull Ave se, Albuquerque,

NM 87123; misc items, boxes

F21: Ezekiel Gomez, 4049 Montgomery blvd ne apt A14,

Albuquerque, NM 87109; misc items

G64: Ancho Perla, 1312 Michelle st, Albuquerque, NM

87121; misc items

F33: Tyra Vaughn, 1421 San Jose se, Albuquerque, NM

87106; misc items, boxes

D2: Tina Lovelace Crnich, po box 77, Socorro, NM 87801;

misc items, boxes

C13: Paul Drane, po box 92022, Albuquerque, NM 87199;

Misc items, boxes

E60: Jolene Armijo, 8910 Phoenix Ave Ne, Albuquerque, NM

87112; furniture, misc items

H63: Whitney Lee, 3256 Cochiti St Ne, Rio Rancho, NM

87144; misc items

G26: Tina lovelace-Crnich, Po Box 77, Socorro, NM 87801; misc items

H48: Holly Mccoy, 6506 Corona st, Albuquerque, NM 8713;

misc items

HCS Pub. January 5, 12, 2018