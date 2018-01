NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO THE NEW MEXICO SELF STORAGE LIEN ACT THAT THE FOLLOWING UNITS WILL BE SOLD OR OTHERWISE DISPOSED OF TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED FOR DELINQUENT RENT AND OTHER RELATED CHARGES. SALE OR DISPOSITION WILL BE FINAL ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31, 2018 @ 9:30 A.M. @ AM TRAILER LEASING INC., 8715 VOLCANO ROAD NW, ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87121. THE UNITS INCLUDED IN THIS AUCTION:

4144- BROOK AND TAMMY CLEFF. 7628-2 RIO GRANDE BLVD.NW ALBUQUERQUE NM 87107 MISC. GARAGE ITEMS.

C4/2711 DIANE GALLEGOS 318 MESILLA NE, ALBUQUERQUE NEW MEXICO 87108 MISC ITEMS. 4524/2815 KEN AND ANN ZINTAC 925 GREEN VALLEY ALBUQUERQUE NM 87107, 1667 CERRO GORDO ROAD #18 SANTA FE NEW MEXICO MISC HOUSEHOLD.

2830/286- ALEX AND YVETTE RODARTE 870 MEADOWLARK CORRALES

NEW MEXICO 87048

UNIT 2830/286 MISC HOUSEHOLD.

AM TRAILER LEASING INC., RESERVES THE RIGHT TO

REFUSE ANY BID OR TO CANCEL THE SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

