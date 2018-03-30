Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act (N.M.S.A Sec. 48-11-7 et. Seq.) Grizzly Self Storage, LLC, located at 5450 Pino NE; Albuquerque, NM 87109 will be selling the following unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. A Public Sale will be held by Spectrum Auction, LLC on May 3, 2018 at 10 am. Property contained in the following units will be sold to the highest bidder CASH ONLY. Owner reserves the right to cancel any sale if bids are, in the discretion of Grizzly Self Storage, unreasonable.

Unless rents are paid in full before 9:59 am on May 3, 2018 the following units will be auctioned:

M35 BRANDES 3000 Aztec Rd. #38 ABQ, NM 87107 Household

O99 MONTANO 902 21st St. NW ABQ, NM 87104 Household

P117 SURGICAL ONCOLOGY GI SURGERY INC. 6100 Uptown Blvd Suite 600 ABQ, NM 87110 Medical equipment, office furniture, filing cabinets

N78 COOLEY 85047 Curt Walters NE ABQ, NM 87122 Household, Pool Table

M45 KUMLEY 7100 Natalie NE ABQ, NM 87110 Household

M36 CARROLL 8100 Wyoming NE Apt. M4 ABQ, NM 87113 Construction, Tools

M30 BARELA 4600 Douglas McArthur Rd NE ABQ, NM 87110 Household

N71 JONES 2225 Beryle Ct SW ABQ, NM 87104 Household

N70 SKINNER 3401 Delmar Ave NE ABQ, NM 87107 Construction

N58 HARRIS PO Box 633 Silver City, NM 88062 Household

M13 JONES PO Box 93763 ABQ, NM 87109 Furniture

M52 WEBB 9808 Arvilla ABQ, NM 87111 Construction, Tools

M33 PRESSLEY 12 Trails Rd SE ABQ, NM 87043

M34 ROMERO 100 Silver SW Apt. 104 ABQ, NM 87102 Tools, Tool Boxes

D80 ABEYTA 201 58th St NW ABQ, NM 87105 Household

D78 HERNANDEZ 8121 Corona Ave NE ABQ, NM 87112 Household

N74 MARTINEZ 204 Harrison Ave Grants, NM 87020 Household

N83 LEATON 4401 San Pedro Dr ABQ, NM 87109 Household

HCS Pub. March 30, April 6, 13, 2018