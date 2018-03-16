SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 00935

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Boy Charles

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Boy Charles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Boy Charles

Proposed Name

Casey Ray Mccray

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2018, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Boy Charles

Boy Charles

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018