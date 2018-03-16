No. CV 2018 00935
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 00935
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Boy Charles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Boy Charles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Boy Charles
Proposed Name
Casey Ray Mccray
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2018, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Boy Charles
Boy Charles
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
0 comments