SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 01280

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Patrick George Garcia Jr. (AKA) Patrick John Garcia

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patrick George Garcia Jr., Resident of the City of ABQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Patrick George Garcia Jr.

Proposed Name

Patrick John Garcia

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 2 day of April 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Patrick George Garcia Jr.

Patrick George Garcia Jr.

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018