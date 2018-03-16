No. CV 2018 01280
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 01280
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Patrick George Garcia Jr. (AKA) Patrick John Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patrick George Garcia Jr., Resident of the City of ABQ, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Patrick George Garcia Jr.
Proposed Name
Patrick John Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 2 day of April 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Patrick George Garcia Jr.
Patrick George Garcia Jr.
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
0 comments