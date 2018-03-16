SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 01942

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Michelle Lauren Whisant

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michelle Lauren Whisant, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Michelle Lauren Whisant

Proposed Name

Mechel Jai Whisant

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Michelle Whisant

Michelle Lauren Whisant

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018