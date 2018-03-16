No. CV 2018 01942
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 01942
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michelle Lauren Whisant
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michelle Lauren Whisant, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michelle Lauren Whisant
Proposed Name
Mechel Jai Whisant
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michelle Whisant
Michelle Lauren Whisant
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
