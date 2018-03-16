NO. CV 2018 01948
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2018 01948
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Dominick Fasulo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Josiah Emilio Garza
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dominick Fasulo, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his child, from Josiah Emilio Garza to Josiah Emilio Fasulo. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:45 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Dominick Fasulo
Dominick Fasulo
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
