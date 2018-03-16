Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 01948

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Dominick Fasulo

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Josiah Emilio Garza

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Dominick Fasulo, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of his child, from Josiah Emilio Garza to Josiah Emilio Fasulo. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:45 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Dominick Fasulo

Dominick Fasulo

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018