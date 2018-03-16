No. CV 2018 02052
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 02052
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Albert C. Mack
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Albert C. Mack, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:
Current Name Albert C. Mack
Proposed Name
Albert Cirilo Mack
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Albert C. Mack
Albert C. Mack
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
0 comments