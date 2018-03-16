SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 02052

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Albert C. Mack

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Albert C. Mack, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change his name as follows:

Current Name Albert C. Mack

Proposed Name

Albert Cirilo Mack

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VALERIE A. HULING, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 8:45 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Albert C. Mack

Albert C. Mack

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018