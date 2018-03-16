No. CV 2018 02118
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 02118
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Valerie Nicole Sanchez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Valerie Nicole Sanchez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Valerie Nicole Sanchez
Proposed Name
Valerie Nicole Johnston
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 19th day of April 2018, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Valerie Sanchez
Valerie Nicole Sanchez
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
