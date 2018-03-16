NO. D-202-CV-2018 01853
2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 01853
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales to Carmen Lidia Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales
Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
