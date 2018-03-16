2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 01853

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales to Carmen Lidia Gonzales, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 4th day of April 2018, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hearing Room 510

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales

Maria Carmen Lidia Gonzales

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018