No. D-202-CV-2018 01979
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 01979
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Michelle Nicole Michalski
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Michelle Nicole Michalski, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Michelle Nicole Michalski
Proposed Name
Nigel Mack Ozeta
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 11th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Michelle Nicole Michalski
Michelle Nicole Michalski
HCS Pub. March 30, April 6, 2018
0 comments