SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. D-202-CV-2018 02097

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

ERLINDA DARNELL MULL

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Erlinda Darnell Mull, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name from Erlinda Darnell Mull to Erlinda Darnell Rose, and that this Petition will be heard before the HONORABLE CARL J. BUTKUS, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Erlinda D. Mull

Erlinda D. Mull

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018