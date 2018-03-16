SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02120

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Stephen John Woodworth

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephen John Woodworth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Stephen John Woodworth

Proposed Name

Selwyn Kwame Woodworth

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ S. Woodworth

S. Woodworth

HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018