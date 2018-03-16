No. D-202-CV-2018 02120
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02120
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Stephen John Woodworth
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Stephen John Woodworth, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Stephen John Woodworth
Proposed Name
Selwyn Kwame Woodworth
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ S. Woodworth
S. Woodworth
HCS Pub. March 16, 23, 2018
