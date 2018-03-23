SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02286

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rosita Lena Griego

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosita Lena Griego, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Rosita Lena Griego

Proposed Name

Lena Rosita Greigo

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Lena Rosita Hoefler

Lena Rosita Hoefler

HCS Pub. March 23, 30, 2018