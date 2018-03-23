No. D-202-CV-2018 02286
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02286
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rosita Lena Griego
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosita Lena Griego, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rosita Lena Griego
Proposed Name
Lena Rosita Greigo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lena Rosita Hoefler
Lena Rosita Hoefler
HCS Pub. March 23, 30, 2018
