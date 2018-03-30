SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02545

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Karen Donna Lee Rivera

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Karen Donna Lee Rivera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Karen Donna Lee Rivera

Proposed Name

Donna Lee Rivera

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 24th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Karen Donna Lee Rivera

Karen Donna Lee Rivera

HCS Pub. March 30, April 6, 2018