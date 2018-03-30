No. D-202-CV-2018 02545
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02545
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Karen Donna Lee Rivera
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Karen Donna Lee Rivera, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Karen Donna Lee Rivera
Proposed Name
Donna Lee Rivera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 24th day of April 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Karen Donna Lee Rivera
Karen Donna Lee Rivera
HCS Pub. March 30, April 6, 2018
0 comments