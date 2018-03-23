NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 7, 2018 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2005 Nissan Titan PK VIN 1N6BA07B95N539429 NM license plate MDS015.Last known registered owner is Reina M Jaramillo of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1413.25. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.

HCS Pub. March 23, 30, 2018