NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

On May 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:1972 Ford F800 VIN R80QVBE7499. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $1537.00 Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. March 23, 30, 2018