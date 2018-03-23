Storage Auction

Pursuant to the Self Service Storage Lien Act, effective 7/87.

ABQ MINI Storage, 4715 McLeod RD NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87109, will sell the following unit(s) on April 18th, 2017. Sell may start with a minimum bid. Cash only. Sell starts at 9:30 a.m.

H87: Wayne Levaldo, 204 Pennsylvania ne #6, Albuquerque,

NM 87108; misc items, boxes

F20: Terrance Carter, 8 c 77 box 274, Laguna, Nm 87026;

misc items

G77: Michael Stephens, 1912 alvarado ne, Albuquerque, Nm

87110; misc Items

G45: Lucas Copley, 6105 Aztec Rd Ne, Albuquerque, Nm

87110; misc items

G95: Vera Blackhorse, 10 west 5th #1, cortez, Co 81321;

misc items

HCS Pub. March 23, 30, 2018