NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN PURSUANT TO NEW MEXICO STATUTES SECTION 48-11-1 TO 9 N.M.S.A., 1978, THAT THE FOLLOWING GOODS WILL BE SOLD AT TIJERAS SELF STORAGE ON TUESDAY APRIL 10, 2018 AT 10:30 AM LOCATED AT 201 DORADO SE, ALBUQUERQUE, NM, 87123, TO SATISFY LIENS CLAIMED BY TIJERAS SELF STORAGE TOGETHER WITH ALL COSTS OF THE SALE:

LOT #1 – LARRY ESPINOSA O433

13101 WENONAH AVE SE APT C

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #2 – BRITTANY RENSHAW N416

468 NM 333

TIJERAS, NM 87059

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #3 – RICK ADAMS O423

1005 GLORIETA ST NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87112

LOT #4 – JESSICA BLAKE M380

202 GARCIA ST NE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #5 – CARITA SALTWATER L333

12837 DORADO PL SE APT 2

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #6 – CARITA SALTWATER L324

12837 DORADO PL SE APT 2

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #7 – JESUS LOPEZ K253

529 VERMONT NE APT C

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

LOT #8 – JAVIER CRUZ L317

3718 AMEMONE CR

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO 80918

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #9 – TANEA MCCARTHY K263

445 ALCAZAR SE APT 5

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #10 — MANUEL MALDONADO L304

430 ALCAZAR SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #11 – MANUEL MALDONADO L303

430 ALCAZAR SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87108

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #12 – MICHELLE PINO K276

PO BOX 277

ALGODONES, NM 87001

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #13 – DASHUM J. WEATHERED K283

5340 WONDER DR

FORT WORTH, TX 76133

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #14 – STEVE BACA K251

300 DUNES PL SE APT D

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #15 – NICHOLAS JACKSON I195

536 DORADO PL SE

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #16 – DONALD HUFF A025

PO BOX 44236

DETROIT, MI 482444

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

LOT #17 – DESHAUN PICKENS A038

700 EUBANK BLVD SE APT 217

ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87123

CONTENTS: HOUSEHOLD GOODS, MISC. BOXES

TERMS OF SALE: CASH. ANY LOT MAY BE WITHDRAWN FROM SALE WITHOUT NOTICE.

HCS Pub. March 30, April 6, 2018