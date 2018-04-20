TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.

B-17 Garber, Lisa. 1101 Madiera St SE #229 ABQ NM 87108. Wood Trunk, Medical Equip., Misc. $ 565.67

B-23 Kline, Sam. 844 Chelwood Park Blvd NE Apt 12 ABQ NM 87123. Misc. items $ 203.00

C-59 Brown, Shermaine. 4724 Shepherd Ct NE ABQ NM 87144. Child’s bed, Toys, Lots of misc. $ 484.67

C-63 Yazzie, Irene. 564 Horseshoe Tlr. SE ABQ NM 87123. Misc. $ 533.32

C-67 Ruane, Velma. 3600 4th NW ABQ NM 87107. Golf clubs, Speakers, Tires, Misc.

$ 595.67

C-82 Smith, Tammi. 11209 S. Temperance Selma CA 93662. Furn., Lots of misc.

$ 697.81

C-87 Garcia, Jacquelin. 13500 Skyline NE I-126 ABQ NM 87123. Exercise equip., Lots of misc. $ 720.56

D-118 Watchman, Andreah. PO Box 573 Sanders AZ 86512. Freezer, Bikes, Misc.

$ 621.67

G-180 Jackson, Jerry. 432 Grove SE ABQ NM 87108. Furn., Lots of Misc. $ 721.67

G-198 Dominquez, Javier. 405 Dunes Ct SE Apt D ABQ NM 87123. Furn., Exercise equip., Lots of Misc. $ 721.67

H-205 Perea, Mashika. 41 Oney Ln Belen NM 87002. Furn., Misc. $ 924.79

H-209 Munoz, Dalia. 14310 NE 4th St Chotaw OK 73020. Washer/Dryer, Queen bed set, Misc. $ 746.67

H-211 Marquez, Joseph. 8700 Northeastern Blvd NE Apt A ABQ NM 87112. Tools, Misc.

$ 721.67

J-331 Dominquez, Chris. 2016 Cielo Oeste Pl NE ABQ NM 87120. Barber’s chair, Furn., Misc. $ 625.67

K-377 Muskett, Elvina. 814 Chelwood Park NE Apt. B ABQ NM 87123. Mongoose bike, Misc. $ 1228.76

P-454 Sena, Erin. 3711 Headlingly NE ABQ NM 87110. Misc. HHG $ 529.67

P-465 English, Andrew. 13500 Chico Rd NE ABQ NM 87123. Furn., Misc. $ 838.12

Any of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.

– H. Martinez, mgr

HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018