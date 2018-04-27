ALMOST ANYTHING STORED
ALMOST ANYTHING
STORED LEGAL NOTICE
This serves as official
“Notice to Enforce Lien”,
Complete disposition of the
following units located at
3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas
NM 87031. Entire Contents
will be disposed on May 8th
2018 at 2:00 PM at
3112 HWY 47, Los
Lunas NM 87031.
Unit #252 Contents belonging to
Savannah Houston
9 Nightshade Ct.
Los Lunas, NM 87031
Included but not limited to: Furniture , boxes, clothes
Parking Space #438 Contents belonging to
Gayle Cruz
12231 N. 19th St. Apt. 175
Phoenix, AZ 85022
5th Wheel Camper Cedar Creek Silver Back Vin #4x4FCRD2654P188412
HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018
0 comments