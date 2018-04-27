ALMOST ANYTHING

STORED LEGAL NOTICE

This serves as official

“Notice to Enforce Lien”,

Complete disposition of the

following units located at

3112 HWY 47 Los Lunas

NM 87031. Entire Contents

will be disposed on May 8th

2018 at 2:00 PM at

3112 HWY 47, Los

Lunas NM 87031.

Unit #252 Contents belonging to

Savannah Houston

9 Nightshade Ct.

Los Lunas, NM 87031

Included but not limited to: Furniture , boxes, clothes

Parking Space #438 Contents belonging to

Gayle Cruz

12231 N. 19th St. Apt. 175

Phoenix, AZ 85022

5th Wheel Camper Cedar Creek Silver Back Vin #4x4FCRD2654P188412

HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018