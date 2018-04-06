Auto Auction

On June 14, 2018 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 1993 Travel Line Enterprises Spartan travel trailer VIN 110BA02POA. No license plate. Last known registered owner is unknown. In the amount of $1370.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018