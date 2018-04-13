Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF Bernalillo

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 02140

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Ashleigh Hurley

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Bella Marie Ramirez

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashleigh Hurley, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Bella Marie Ramirez to Bella Marie Hurley. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 27 day of April, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Second Judicial Dist County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Ashleigh Hurley

Ashleigh Hurley

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018