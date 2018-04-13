NO. CV 2018 02140
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
CAUSE NO. CV 2018 02140
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ashleigh Hurley
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Bella Marie Ramirez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashleigh Hurley, has filed a Petition to Change the Name of her child, from Bella Marie Ramirez to Bella Marie Hurley. This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 27 day of April, 2018, at the hour of 11:00 a.m., at the Second Judicial Dist County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ashleigh Hurley
Ashleigh Hurley
Petitioner, pro se
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
0 comments