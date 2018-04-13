No. CV 2018 02254
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 02254
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sennie MacErnie
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sennie MacErnie, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Sennie MacErnie
Proposed Name
Senaida Maria MacErnie
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sennie MacErnie
Sennie MacErnie
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
