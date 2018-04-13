SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 02254

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Sennie MacErnie

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sennie MacErnie, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Sennie MacErnie

Proposed Name

Senaida Maria MacErnie

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 520

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Sennie MacErnie

Sennie MacErnie

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018