SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV-2018 02695

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Juan Pacheco

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juan Pacheco, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Juan Pacheco

Proposed Name

Johnny Pacheco

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 8th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Johnny Pacheco

Johnny Pacheco

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018