No. CV-2018 02695
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juan Pacheco
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juan Pacheco, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Juan Pacheco
Proposed Name
Johnny Pacheco
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 8th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Johnny Pacheco
Johnny Pacheco
HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018
