No. CV 2018 02736
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR
CHANGE OF NAME OF
JOSHUA NATHANIEL PEREA
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to NMSA 1978 §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, the Petitioner, Joshua Nathaniel Perea, Pro Se, will Petition the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Court Judge of the Second Judicial District, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at 10:00 a.m. on the 7th day of May for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Joshua Nathaniel Perea to Joshua Nathaniel Perea Otero.
Submitted By:
/s/ Joshua Nathaniel Perea
Joshua Nathaniel Perea
HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018
