STATE OF NEW MEXICO

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

No. CV 2018 02736

IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION FOR

CHANGE OF NAME OF

JOSHUA NATHANIEL PEREA

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME

TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to NMSA 1978 §40-8-1 through §40-8-3, the Petitioner, Joshua Nathaniel Perea, Pro Se, will Petition the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Court Judge of the Second Judicial District, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, at 10:00 a.m. on the 7th day of May for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from Joshua Nathaniel Perea to Joshua Nathaniel Perea Otero.

Submitted By:

/s/ Joshua Nathaniel Perea

Joshua Nathaniel Perea

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018