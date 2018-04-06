No. CV-2018 02747
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV-2018 02747
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Natividad Consuelo Castor
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Natividad Consuelo Castor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Natividad Consuelo Castor
Proposed Name
Neddie Consuelo Castor
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 09 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Natividad Consuelo Castor
Natividad Consuelo Castor
HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018
