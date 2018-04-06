SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV-2018 02747

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Natividad Consuelo Castor

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Natividad Consuelo Castor, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Natividad Consuelo Castor

Proposed Name

Neddie Consuelo Castor

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 09 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Natividad Consuelo Castor

Natividad Consuelo Castor

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018