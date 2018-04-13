SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 02841

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Melissa Laura Vigil

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melissa Laura Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Melissa Laura Vigil

Proposed Name

Melissa L Gutierrez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16 day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Melissa Laura Vigil

Melissa L. Gutierrez

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018