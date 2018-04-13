No. CV 2018 02841
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 02841
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Melissa Laura Vigil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melissa Laura Vigil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Melissa Laura Vigil
Proposed Name
Melissa L Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 16 day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Melissa Laura Vigil
Melissa L. Gutierrez
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
