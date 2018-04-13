SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 02878

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Josie Roybal

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josie Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name Josie Roybal

Proposed Name Josie Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 17th day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Josie Roybal

Josie Roybal

HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018