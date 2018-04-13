No. CV 2018 02878
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 02878
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Josie Roybal
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Josie Roybal, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name Josie Roybal
Proposed Name Josie Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable C. SHANNON BACON, District Judge, on the 17th day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Josie Roybal
Josie Roybal
HCS Pub. April 13, 20, 2018
