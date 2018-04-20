SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

CAUSE NO. CV 2018 02913

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Rebecca Jean Doyle

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rebecca Jean Doyle, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name from Rebecca Jean Doyle to Thomas Jay Doyle, and that this Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 16 2018, at the hour of 1:30 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Rebecca Jean Doyle

Rebecca Jean Doyle

Petitioner, pro se

HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018