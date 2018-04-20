No. CV 2018 03044
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03044
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kassandra Marie Marbury
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Elijah James Marbury, Easton Marie Marbury, Elliott Marie Marbury
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kassandra Marie Marbury, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Elijah James Marbury
Easton Marie Marbury
Elliott Marie Marbury
Proposed Name
Elijah James Marbury-Sanchez
Easton Marie Marbury-Sanchez
Elliott Marie Marbury-Sanchez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24 day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kassandra Marie Marbury
Kassandra Marie Marbury
HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018
