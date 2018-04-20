SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03044

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Kassandra Marie Marbury

FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF

Elijah James Marbury, Easton Marie Marbury, Elliott Marie Marbury

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kassandra Marie Marbury, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:

Current Name

Elijah James Marbury

Easton Marie Marbury

Elliott Marie Marbury

Proposed Name

Elijah James Marbury-Sanchez

Easton Marie Marbury-Sanchez

Elliott Marie Marbury-Sanchez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 24 day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Kassandra Marie Marbury

Kassandra Marie Marbury

HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018