No. CV 2018 03079
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2018 03079
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rosa Louisa Anzures
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rosa Louisa Anzures, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rosa Louisa Anzures
Proposed Name
Rosa Louisa Garcia
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable CLAY CAMPBELL, District Judge, on the 25th day of May 2018, at the hour of 10:00 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rosa Louisa Anzures
Rosa Louisa Anzures
HCS Pub. April 20, 27, 2018
0 comments