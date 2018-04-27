No. CV 2018 03246
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jamie Allan Martinez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jamie Allan Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jamie Allan Martinez
Proposed Name
James Allan Martinez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jamie Allan Martinez
Jamie Allan Martinez
HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018
