SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. CV 2018 03246

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

Jamie Allan Martinez

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jamie Allan Martinez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

Jamie Allan Martinez

Proposed Name

James Allan Martinez

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 30th day of May 2018, at the hour of 11:20 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Courtroom 516

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Jamie Allan Martinez

Jamie Allan Martinez

HCS Pub. April 27, May 4, 2018