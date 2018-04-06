SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02289

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

DEBRA RENEE JONES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Debra Renee Jones, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:

Current Name

Debra Renee Jones

Proposed Name

Renee Ledoux Morton

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon C. Bacon, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2018, at the hour of 1:30 P.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Brittany Edwards

Brittany Edwards

Clinical Law Student

University of New Mexico School of Law

/s/ Sarah Steadman

Sarah Steadman

Supervising Attorney

University of New Mexico School of Law

Clinical Law Programs

MSC 11-6070, room 2540

1 University of New Mexico

Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001

TEL (505) 277-5265

Attorneys for Petitioner

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018