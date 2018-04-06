No. D-202-CV-2018 02289
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02289
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
DEBRA RENEE JONES
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS GIVEN that Debra Renee Jones, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein she seeks to change her name as follows:
Current Name
Debra Renee Jones
Proposed Name
Renee Ledoux Morton
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Shannon C. Bacon, District Judge, on the 3rd day of May 2018, at the hour of 1:30 P.M., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Brittany Edwards
Brittany Edwards
Clinical Law Student
University of New Mexico School of Law
/s/ Sarah Steadman
Sarah Steadman
Supervising Attorney
University of New Mexico School of Law
Clinical Law Programs
MSC 11-6070, room 2540
1 University of New Mexico
Albuquerque, NM 87131-0001
TEL (505) 277-5265
Attorneys for Petitioner
HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018
