SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF BERNALILLO

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

No. D-202-CV-2018 02740

IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF

JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO

FOR CHANGE OF NAME

NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME

(ADULT)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:

Current Name

JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO

Proposed Name

JOLENE DINAH LUCERO

This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 09 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Respectfully submitted,

/s/ Joleen Dinah Lucero

JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO

HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018