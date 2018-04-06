No. D-202-CV-2018 02740
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2018 02740
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO
Proposed Name
JOLENE DINAH LUCERO
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of MAY 09 2018, at the hour of 1:15 PM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Joleen Dinah Lucero
JOLEEN DINAH LUCERO
HCS Pub. April 6, 13, 2018
